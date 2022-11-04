Connect With Crewe events run by Cheshire Wildlife Trust

Cheshire Wildlife Trust is to run a “Connect with Crewe” series of themed events in Wistaston and Crewe parks between October and January.

The four nature inspired themes are Crafts, Photography, Helping Nature and Wellbeing.

Activities include Christmas wreath-making, our small world photography, fireside chats with hot chocolate and helping pollinators prepare for winter.

Events are free lasting between 2-3 hours taking place in local parks Joey the Swan in Wistaston and Queens Park in Crewe.

Katie Greenwood, Wellbeing with Nature Manager at the Trust, said: “We want to bring people together to share ideas through common interests, to inspire people to learn more about the benefits and joy found in spending time in nature and to help tackle isolation and loneliness.

“These events have been designed as a great lunchtime getaway, a reason to step outside and take a breath of fresh air and as an opportunity to take some well-deserved time out from the day.

“There is an urgent need to connect more people with nature, both for the benefit of people and the environment.

“Those who feel closer to nature are typically happier and more satisfied with life and are also more likely to take actions that help wildlife and the environment.”

Places are limited so booking is recommended via the Cheshire Wildlife Trust website here.