Construction firm Platinum opening offices in Nantwich

in Business / News November 4, 2022
Platinum Steve and Dan

A construction firm run by two former Malbank School students is opening a new office in Nantwich.

Platinum Construction will have its new office and consultation rooms in Sage House on Hospital Street.

Steve Atkins and Daniel Pendlebury are behind the business and are staging a grand opening on Saturday November 5 from 10am.

Owner Steve said: “Drinks will be on hand (bubbles and non-alcoholic) to toast our new base!

“Please feel free to pop in and have a chat or even book an appointment in our state-of-the-art showroom showing off all the latest smart home apparatus available at your fingertips.”

Steve and Daniel were at Malbank from 1992 to 1997.

They set up their business in 2020 during the Covid pandemic.

Steve added: “I was running my own building company in London for 10 years then returned to Nantwich to set up this business with Dan.

“He was struggling to grow his old business (platinum maintenance) so we said let’s do it together under the same brand.”

Platinum Construction specialises in domestic new builds, extensions, loft conversions, refurbishments, remodelling, developments and commercial maintenance.

It operates in an approximate 20-mile radius, and between Steve and Dan they have almost 60 years experience between the founding members.

Steve added: “We undertake design, engineering, planning and Construction through to building control sign-off on projects up to 300k.

“Our mission is to deliver projects safely, on budget and on time with great customer service enroute.

“We treat every customer as they were family and in doing so, we are slowly changing peoples perception for the better of the building industry along the way.”

Platinum office
New Platinum office
