REVIEW: “The Addams Family” by Acton Operatic Society

Acton Amateur Operatic Society returned to The Lyceum this week with The Addams Family, writes Claire Faulkner.

A comedy musical about a dysfunctional but loving family.

As the audience took to their seats, they were greeted by many of the Addams ancestors, walking eerily around the auditorium.

The musical sees the family coming to terms with Wednesday Addams growing up and falling in love with a sweet, smart boy called Lucas from a respectable and normal Ohio family.

Wednesday wants the families to meet and has invited Lucas and his parents for dinner at The Addams Family mansion.

The production was well staged, and I really enjoyed watching it.

The set looked amazing. The lighting and music at the beginning of the show was fantastic and helped to build drama and atmosphere.

It was fun to watch and everyone in the audience on opening night had a good time.

Rob Earl played Gomez and Debbie Cornock played Morticia. Chloe Parr was fantastic as Wednesday as was Paul Birchall as Fester.

Its wonderful to see local groups from the Crewe and Nantwich area continue to thrive at The Lyceum and I hope Acton Amateur Operatic Society continue to grow and get the support they deserve.

Congratulations to everyone involved.

The Addams Family is running at The Lyceum until Saturday November 5.