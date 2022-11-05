Britain in Bloom – Wistaston wins four awards including Best Town

Wistaston has won at the ‘Britain in Bloom’ (North West) awards for the fourth year in succession, writes Jonathan White.

Wistaston in Bloom won their fourth ‘Gold Award 2022 in the Town Category’, whilst Wistaston Conservation Group once again won a ‘2022 It’s Your Neighbourhood Award of Level 5 – Outstanding’ for the Joey the Swan parkland in Wistaston.

This year Wistaston also won the ‘Best Town Award 2022’ and Cheshire East Council’s ‘The Pride of Cheshire East Award’.

Bill and Helen Heath, from Wistaston in Bloom, received the awards on behalf of the village at a ceremony at Bolton Wanderers Football Club’s The University of Bolton Stadium.

Bill said: “Members of the Bloom Group, Wistaston Conservation Group, Wistaston Parish Council, Wistaston Park Ranger Peter Baskerville, Jim Dentith from Crewe Road Nurseries, together with residents, all played their part in winning these prestigious awards.

“All involved are absolutely delighted in winning the awards.”

North West in Bloom is the voluntary regional organisation that administers the Britain in Bloom competition in Lancashire, Cheshire, Greater Manchester and Merseyside, and is one of the 18 regions and Nations that comprise Britain in Bloom.

Britain in Bloom is one of the most effective, and longest running environmental competitions in the UK and each year it grows in size and importance and involves more people, groups and organisations within the community.

Since 1964, communities from across the North West have demonstrated their ability to create and maintain attractive environments that benefit residents and visitors alike.