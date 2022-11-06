‘Poppy pebbles’ painted in tribute to fallen in Wistaston

Members of Wistaston Swans WI have hand-painted 350 pebbles to commemorate Poppy Day, writes Jonathan White.

The pebbles are now on display on the low black ledge at the front and both sides of Wistaston Memorial Hall on Church Lane.

The pebbles feature a red poppy, and some also include artwork such as a cross or a silhouetted soldier.

Others include a message such as ‘Lest we forget’, ‘We will remember them’, and ‘For the Fallen’.

The ‘Hooks & Needles’ craft subgroup of Wistaston Swans WI produced a crochet/knitted poppy wreath for the front window and a poppy garland for the main entrance/exit door, which are both on display inside the Memorial Hall.

A spokesperson from Wistaston Swans WI said: “The Wistaston Swans WI are proud to contribute to the Commemorations this year with hand-painted Remembrance themed pebbles that are on display outside the Memorial Hall, along with a garland and wreath inside the Hall.”

Wistaston Memorial Hall was built more than 70 years ago in memory of the 16 men from Wistaston who lost their lives in the Second World War.

The hall also stages the annual Remembrance Service which this year takes place inside the premises on Sunday November 13 at 3pm.

There will be a collection for the Royal British Legion.

Wistaston Swans WI formed in July 2021. They meet on the second Wednesday of each month at the Brittles Sports and Leisure club off Church Lane in Wistaston.

They have a variety of subgroups focused on special interested such as monthly Book Club, Walking Group, Aqua Swans, Potty about plants gardening group, along with the Hooks & Needles craft group.

They also organise special events and trips out.

For further information visit https://www.facebook.com/WistastonSwansWI or email [email protected]