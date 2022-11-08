Two men arrested in connection with assault on Crewe pensioner

Two men have been arrested by detectives investigating the serious assault of a pensioner in Crewe.

A 22-year-old and 24-year-old, both from the Crewe area, were arrested yesterday (November 7) on suspicion of section 18 assault.

They have since been released on conditional bail.

The 76-year-old victim was found on Gresty Road on Saturday night (November 5) with serious injuries including two dislocated shoulders.

A fractured neck initially thought to have bee suffered in the incident is now confirmed as a historic injury.

Detective Sergeant Kate Palin said: “I hope that these arrests provide reassurance to the local community, demonstrating that we are committed to doing all we can to tackle this type of crime.

“We have followed a number of extensive enquiries which has led to two local men being arrested, however this investigation remains very much ongoing.

“While our enquiries continue, I urge anyone who was in the Gresty Road or South Street area between 11.15pm and 11.45pm and believes they may have witnessed the incident.

“The same goes for anyone with any dashcam footage.

“We’re also keen to hear from any residents and businesses in the area with any CCTV footage which may aid our investigation.

“I’d urge anyone with any information in relation to the incident, no matter how small, to contact Cheshire police at www.cheshire.police.uk/tell-us, or on 101, quoting IML 1406330.”

Information can also be reported anonymously, via Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.