Age UK and Cheshire East warn older people over scams

Age UK charity has join ed Cheshire East Council in warning older people to be aware of “cost of living” scams.

Last year, 5,281 people reported being scammed in Cheshire, costing them over £20 million.

They say many people in the area have already lost money to fraudulent phone calls, text messages, emails and doorstep callers.

Many scams are using cost of living issues such as energy rebate scheme, cost of living payments and energy saving home improvements to trick victims.

They also warn about a rise in illegal money lenders, also known as loan sharks.

A new Age UK Cheshire East Scams Awareness and Aftercare Project, run in partnership with Cheshire East Council trading standards, is offering people aged over 50 a free, personalised scams advice session.

Sally Wilson, project manager, said: “Every 40 seconds an older person becomes a victim of fraud.

“We believe the best way to protect yourself is to have a personalised scams advice session.

“That way, we can update you on current frauds and talk about what’s important to you.”

Visits can take place in people’s homes, at the Age UK Cheshire East office in Macclesfield or in a public venue, such as a library or community centre.

Cllr Mick Warren, chair of Cheshire East Council’s environment and communities committee, said, “Last year in Cheshire, 5,281 people reported being scammed, costing them over £20m in total.

“I would encourage those with concerns about scams, to contact Sally and arrange an advice session.”

To book a free scams advice visit contact Age UK Cheshire East’s Scams Awareness and Aftercare Team on 01625 612958 or at [email protected]