Nantwich Players to stage two big productions in December

Nantwich Players are to present two big productions in December bringing “Private Lives” and “Ben Hur” to the stage.

Noel Coward’s comic classic Private Lives will be at Love Lane theatre from Friday December 2 to Saturday December 10.

What happens when your ex-partner shows up out of the blue in the next-door hotel room on your honeymoon? Not only that, but they too are on their honeymoon!

The play focuses on the disastrous but hilarious consequences of Elyot and Amanda’s misdemeanours.

“Private Lives” is the Nantwich Players directorial debut of Linda Sunners, and the cast is full of new faces to the company, as well as some familiar favourites.

Performances will start at 7:45pm.

Tickets priced at £10 will be on sale from Nantwich Tourist Office (01270 600727) or online at www.nantwichtowncouncil.gov.uk

Nantwich Players’ Studio team will then turn their blackbox theatre into Ancient Rome’s greatest amphitheatre for a night of utter chaos and hilarity with their version of “Ben Hur”.

Patrick Barlow’s adaptation follows an amateur theatre troupe as they attempt to showcase the massive tale of the fictional Jewish prince and merchant Judah Ben-Hur.

But a demanding script proves not to be the actors’ only challenge when rivalries form and offstage romances also interfere!

Complete with stage combat, a chariot race, an ‘authentic’ sea battle, and a decadent and unexpurgated Roman orgy…appropriate for all ages!

Directed by Bethany Gail, performances will be at 7.45pm on 15th – 18th December 2022.

Tickets priced at £8 will be on sale from Nantwich Tourist Office (01270 600727) or online at www.nantwichtowncouncil.gov.uk