A Nantwich coffee club has secured funding from the National Lottery to keep running for another three years.

Broad Lane Coffee Club, in partnership with Audlem and District Community Action(ADCA), Overwater Wheelyboat Services and The Wingate Centre, is celebrating the awarding of a National Lottery Community Fund grant.

The money will secure the club’s continued operation for at least the next three years.

The Coffee Club meets each Monday Morning from 10am to 12pm at Broad Lane Methodist Chapel, on Audlem Road in Nantwich.

It has been running for nine years and offers companionship, a chance to chat over a hot drink or three and a kick-start to their week.

There are also occasional talks and trips out to places of interest, for its members who predominately live in the south of Nantwich.

Club Secretary Mike Docker said: “In these uncertain times, the security of funding to support our club right though to the middle of the decade means such a lot.

“We have a brilliant team of volunteers, who are also all club members, and we all give our time willingly to keep it going each week.

“We are always happy to welcome new members too, of course.”

Anyone interested in joining can contact Mike on 01270 619855 for further information.