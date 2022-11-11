Nantwich firm Everything Genetic granted Tumor Seek rights

Nantwich genetic testing firm Everything Genetic Ltd has been granted the sole UK distribution rights for Caris Life Sciences (Caris) MI Tumor Seek service.

US firm Caris is a molecular science and technology company which develops and delivers solutions to revolutionize healthcare.

It runs tissue-based molecular profiling which assess DNA, RNA and proteins to reveal blueprints that help patients, physicians and researchers better detect, diagnose and treat patients.

It has built the world’s largest platform for analysing cancers with the most advanced tumor profiling available across all 22,000 genes.

James Price, Chief Executive Officer at Everything Genetic, said: “We are delighted to partner with Caris Life Sciences for the sole UK distribution of MI Tumor Seek, their comprehensive molecular profiling service.

“The partnership will enable medical teams across the UK to access the precision diagnostic technologies for biomarker identification, and therefore to fully understand the biology of a tumour and to implement the best treatment strategy for their cancer patients.

“The partnership strengthens Everything Genetic’s position as the partner of choice for genetic testing in the UK.”

Andreas Tsukada, SVP and Head of International at Caris Life Sciences, said: “We are pleased to partner with Everything Genetic for the distribution of MI Tumor Seek in the UK, further supporting Caris’ goal of improving the lives of as many people as possible.

“This collaboration provides healthcare professionals the access to best-in-class diagnostic technologies that will enable them to make more precise and individualised treatment decisions for their cancer patients.”

Everything Genetic is in the Sunday Times Top 100 of fastest growing UK businesses.