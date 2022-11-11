REVIEW: Sherlock Holmes: The Valley of Fear, Crewe Lyceum

The game was afoot at The Lyceum on Thursday night for the opening of Sherlock Holmes The Valley of Fear, writes Claire Faulkner.

Adapted and directed by Nick Lane, this production has everything you’d expect from a classic Conan Doyle story – coded letters, an old mansion and of course a mystery to solve.

Holmes and Watson are legendary. The characters are well known to audiences of all ages.

If, like me, you grew up watching Jeremy Brett in the classic Granada TV series, then you’ll love the familiar and traditional approach this production has taken.

The five cast members take on twenty roles between them, and the production moved effortlessly between two stories and times, finally resulting and revealing the answer to the case.

I thought Luke Barton who played Holmes, and Joseph Derrington who played Watson both gave great performances, and complimented each other well.

Blake Kubena, Gavin Malloy and Alice Osmanski were equally as strong in their many roles.

This is the second production I’ve seen from Blackeyed Theatre.

Once again, they have produced a visually stunning piece of theatre.

The lighting and set design complimented each other beautifully, adding to the atmosphere and style of the overall piece.

Sherlock Holmes the Valley of the Fear is running at The Lyceum until Saturday November 12.

For details visit www.crewelyceum.co.uk