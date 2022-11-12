Balloon artist in Nantwich hangs up pump for career change

Nantwich balloon artist Michelle Shipman decorated her new employers as one last final job for her business.

Michelle, from Wybunbury, has called time on her balloon business and returned to work in the hospitality trade in a marketing role at White Lion in Hankelow.

She said: “The timing seems so fortuitous with it being Diabetes Awareness Month in November.

“I actually saw the Marketing role at the White Lion in Hankelow advertised back in June after I’d been at the diabetic clinic and was having a deep think on the best things to do for my health.

“Being self employed isn’t easy, you never know where your next booking is coming from and I was delighted to start at the pub in July.

“I’ve got two last balloon bookings to fulfill in November then I’m hanging up my pump.”

The White Lion Hankelow was saved from demolition by community investors who brought the pub back to life.

A separate operations company now handles the day to day running of the pub, which features fresh pub classics, including the fish and chips.

“I ran a pub in Scotland for seven years and then Offbeat Brewery in Crewe,” added Michelle.

“The licensed trade is in my blood plus the opportunity to run some events here made the role very enticing.

“The music festival in August was a huge success and we had a lot of fun at the Halloween quiz.

“Like everyone else in the hospitality trade we are now gearing up for Christmas and New Year with a great, fresh seasonal menu.

“I do miss doing the balloons, I’ve helped so many people celebrate babies, weddings and birthdays plus new business launches, anniversaries and occasions but there’s not time to do both.

“This was a little last fun for the White Lion and it was great to see so many people stopping to get photos.”