Ultimate Live Music Quiz Night to raise funds for Nantwich Town

Nantwich firms Atherton & Associates Wealth Management Ltd and Amplo Group are hosting a quiz night like no other.

Quiz masters will be a four-piece band and the live music quiz is to raise funds to boost Nantwich Town’s community facilities.

The two financial services companies and sponsors of the club are joining forces to celebrate St Patrick’s Day on Friday March 17 with the Ultimate Quiz Night will be held at Nantwich Town in the Atherton & Associates Suite.

The night will consist of a two-hour quiz followed by live music from the band, an Indian buffet and a raffle to win some incredible prizes kindly donated by local businesses.

Every team will be welcomed with a bottle of prosecco on arrival.

Tickets can be bought directly through Nantwich Town FC online and all profits will be going straight back to the club.

Atherton & Associates wealth management director Jamie Hull said: “As sponsors of the Atherton & Associates Suite at Nantwich Town FC we’re delighted to support the club further, alongside Amplo Group, to raise much-needed funds towards upgrading the club’s community football facilities.

“The Live Music quiz will be a different, fun night out and we’re hoping local businesses will add their support by joining us for live music, laughter and St Patrick’s Day festivities!”

Scott Williams, of Amplo Group, added: “We’re excited to be hosting a quiz night with team at Atherton & Associates to raise funds for our local football club.

“Nantwich Town means a lot to us and we’re incredibly pleased that we are able to support the club in this way as well as our sponsorship.

“It will be a fantastic night and it will be great to see local businesses, club sponsors, players and coaches at the event.”