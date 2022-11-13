21 hours ago
Cycling ace debuts autobiography at Nantwich Bookshop event

in Other sports / Sport November 13, 2022
autobiography of cycling ace - Dan Martin signs his book Chased By Pandas (1) (1)

Former professional cyclist Dan Martin launched his autobiography in a conversation and book signing event at Malbank School in Nantwich.

Steve Lawson, co-owner of Nantwich Bookshop & Coffee Lounge and a keen cyclist, spoke to Dan about his 14-year career in professional cycling.

That career includes winning stages in all three Grand Tours, and his long-awaited autobiography ‘Chased By Pandas: My life in the mysterious world of cycling’.

Dan previously shied away from revealing too much about himself and his story.

However, having retired at the end of the 2021 season aged 35 and no longer bound by the constraints of the racing circuit, Dan felt the time was right to tell his story in the same forthright and honest manner that he rode his bike.

The book reflects Dan’s generous and outspoken spirit, his resilience to pain, crashes, bad luck and, finally, his acceptance of destiny.
Chased By Pandas - My life in the mysterious world of cycling - book cover

Each chapter’s title has a sub-title based on a typical cyclist’s fear: the fear of losing a race, the fear of retiring from the sport, the fear of mountains or downhills, the fear of doping and, ultimately, the fear of death.

Dan also discusses every aspect of the professional cyclist’s life – food, discipline, money, dreams, friendship and betrayal.

Written with his long-time friend and best-selling author Pierre Carrey, this is the story of a rider who never sought to conform to modern cycling’s norms and someone who, in many ways, embodies an age in cycling which has long since disappeared.

This is the celebration of a true cyclist’s career, which will appeal to anyone who’s embraced the weekend ride whilst dreaming of the mountains.

The event was organised by Nantwich Bookshop & Coffee Lounge located on High Street in Nantwich.

Dan said: “Thank you to everyone for coming and thank you to Nantwich Bookshop for organising the event.

“It has been a really special evening and it’s great to actually have this time to say thank you for supporting my career.”

Steve said: “Dan’s book is one of the best sporting autobiographies that I’ve had the pleasure of reading.

“I recommend it to anyone with an interest in competitive sport.”

To order ‘Chased By Pandas: My life in the mysterious world of cycling’ contact Nantwich Bookshop & Coffee Lounge, visit them at 46 High Street in Nantwich, or contact via phone 01270 611665 or email [email protected]

Dan Martin (second right) with Denise Lawson, Steve Lawson and Kathryn Rush from Nantwich Bookshop (1)
Dan Martin (second right) with Denise Lawson, Steve Lawson and Kathryn Rush from Nantwich Bookshop
Dan Martin (stage right) with Steve Lawson and the audience (1) (1)
Dan Martin (right) with Steve Lawson and the audience
