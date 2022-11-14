Pupils at Nantwich school boost Food Bank with Harvest donations

Pupils and parents at Millfields Primary School in Nantwich have helped boost the town’s Food Bank stocks with Harvest donations.

Generous families amazed staff at the school with the volume of food and drink brought in to support the charity.

More people than ever are using the Food Bank as many struggle with basics during the current cost of living crisis.

Millfields headteacher Rob Parish said: “The Nantwich Food Bank does a tremendous job in assisting families and during the current financial climate, their support is needed more than ever.

“I am extremely proud that here at Millfields our whole school community comes together at Harvest to donate food to help replenish their stocks.”

These youngsters are picturd sat in the boot of their grandad Ken Grubb’s car who is a Nantwich Foodbank volunteer, after collecting the Harvest donations.

(Image courtesy of Millfields School)