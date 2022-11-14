ROUND-UP: Crewe Regional Sunday League latest

Betley FC increased their lead at the top of the Crewe Regional Sunday League Premier Division with a 4-0 win over Winsford Over 3.
Chris Worrall ended a two-year scoring drought with a hat-trick and Dan Lomas also scored following several weeks out with injury.
NHB FC and Cooper Buckley shared 6 goals in a thrilling 3-3 draw.
Pete Aidley (2) and Matty Ashbrook scored for NHB FC with Luke Gillan, Tristan Sword and Ross Martin scoring for Cooper Buckley.
Broadhurst FC led The Lions 1-0 at half-time with a goal from Stuart Watt but an own goal gave The Lions a draw 1-1.
Willaston White Star won 3-1 at Audlem with 3 second half goals from Dale Capper, Scott Rankin and Aaron Clarke.
A Dan Rooney penalty had given Audlem a half-time lead.
In Division One Sandbach Town stay top of the league with a 9-0 win at JS Bailey with a hat-trick from Ed Hilditch and other goals from Tom Cotton (2), Jack Townsend, Jamie Knowlson, Jake Tew and Liam Kettle.
White Horse kept up the pressure with a 7-4 win over Cheshire Cat with goals from Nick Gregory (2), Tom Royle (2), Dan Walford, George Botham and Paul Bowker.
Andy Emerton, Mike Symons, Alfie Sanders and Sam Davenport scoring for Cheshire Cat.
Faddiley won 6-2 at Leighton FC with goals from Jamie Baker netting a hat-trick, Rich Ford (2) and George Hopkins.
Reece Quinn scored twice for Leighton FC. Raven Salvador lost 2-1 to C & N UTD with goals from Tom Capewell and Jack cope with Damian Sloan scoring for Raven Salvador.
In the Cheshire FA Sunday Cup there was mixed fortunes with both Nantwich Pirates and Cheshire Cheese losing and George & Dragon progressing to the next round.
George & Dragon won 3-1 with goals from Matt Birchall (2) and Robbie Hatton.
Nantwich Pirates lost 8-0 to Queens Bredbury FC whilst Cheshire Cheese lost 5-3 to AFC Prestbury FC, scorers for Cheshire Cheese were Aaron Davies, Barry Coghlan and Alex Peake.
