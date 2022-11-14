Thousands attend moving Nantwich Remembrance Service

Thousands of people packed in to Nantwich town centre for a moving Remembrance Sunday parade and service to honour those who fought and died in war, writes Jonathan White.
The Nantwich Remembrance Service and Parade were organised by David Thomas of Nantwich Town Council and Garry Timmins, Parade Marshal, Nantwich & District Branch of the Royal British Legion.
The parade travelled from Nantwich Civic Hall, along Market Street and Churchyardside, to the War Memorial on the town square.
The parade was led by the Cheshire Police band and also included representatives from a large number of organisations which included:
Nantwich & District Branch of the Royal British Legion
Serving servicemen & women, ex-servicemen & women
Deputy Lord Lieutenant
Mayor & Consort of Nantwich Town, Deputy Mayor & Consort of Nantwich Town
Mayor of Cheshire East
MP’s representative
Cheshire Regiment Association
Royal Air Force Association
Hon Aldermen of the Borough
Councillors of Nantwich Town and Town Clerk
Councillors of the Borough
Willaston Parish Council
Army Cadets
Air Training Corps Cadets
Nantwich Guides Association
Nantwich Brownies
Nantwich Rainbows
Stapeley Brownies
Stapeley Rainbows
7th SWC Scouts, 38th SWC Scouts, 1st SWC Stapeley Scouts, SWC Stapeley 41st Cubs
Malbank High School, Shavington Academy, Brine Leas Academy
Cheshire Constabulary
Cheshire Fire Brigade
Nantwich Ambulance First Responders
Northwest Ambulance Service
The British Red Cross
St Mary’s Church Nantwich, St Anne’s Roman Catholic Church Nantwich, Nantwich Methodist Church, Market Street Baptist and united reformed Church
Officers of the Round Table
Nantwich Rotary Club, Wyche Malbank Rotary Club, Weaver Rotary Club
Dabber Dames Women’s Institute
Nantwich and District Soroptimists
Nantwich Inner Wheel
Nantwich Civic Society
South Cheshire Chamber of commerce and Industry
Nantwich Probus, Weavers Probus
Nantwich Masonic Lodges
Reaseheath College
Nantwich Agricultural Society
The Nantwich Club
Beam Heath Trust
Holly Holy Day Society
Nantwich Cricket Club
Nantwich Town Football Club
Acton Nomads
Independent Group
The Conservative Association
The Labour Party
Liberal Democratic Party
Nantwich Buddies,
The Cat community radio
The service on the town square was led by Rev Dr Mark Hart, Rector of St Mary’s Church and Padre to the Nantwich and District Branch of the Royal British Legion.
Phil Reade, Chairman, Nantwich & District Branch of the Royal British Legion, delivered the Exhortation.
This was followed by Cheshire Police Band performing The Last Post and The Reveille, in between which there was a respectful two-minute silence.
The Kohima Epitaph was read by John Dwyer, President, Nantwich & District Branch of the Royal British Legion: ‘When you go home, tell them of us and say: For your tomorrow, we gave our today.’
The Reading of the Names of the fallen were read by local Air Training Cadets and Army Cadets. Wreaths were then placed at the War Memorial on Nantwich town square.
The service concluded with the National Anthem.
Numerous businesses in the town also decorated their premises including The Talbot on Oat Market.
View more images and a video of Nantwich Remembrance Service parade, below:
