Thousands attend moving Nantwich Remembrance Service

Thousands of people packed in to Nantwich town centre for a moving Remembrance Sunday parade and service to honour those who fought and died in war, writes Jonathan White.

The Nantwich Remembrance Service and Parade were organised by David Thomas of Nantwich Town Council and Garry Timmins, Parade Marshal, Nantwich & District Branch of the Royal British Legion.

The parade travelled from Nantwich Civic Hall, along Market Street and Churchyardside, to the War Memorial on the town square.

The parade was led by the Cheshire Police band and also included representatives from a large number of organisations which included:

Nantwich & District Branch of the Royal British Legion

Serving servicemen & women, ex-servicemen & women

Deputy Lord Lieutenant

Mayor & Consort of Nantwich Town, Deputy Mayor & Consort of Nantwich Town

Mayor of Cheshire East

MP’s representative

Cheshire Regiment Association

Royal Air Force Association

Hon Aldermen of the Borough

Councillors of Nantwich Town and Town Clerk

Councillors of the Borough

Willaston Parish Council

Army Cadets

Air Training Corps Cadets

Nantwich Guides Association

Nantwich Brownies

Nantwich Rainbows

Stapeley Brownies

Stapeley Rainbows

7th SWC Scouts, 38th SWC Scouts, 1st SWC Stapeley Scouts, SWC Stapeley 41st Cubs

Malbank High School, Shavington Academy, Brine Leas Academy

Cheshire Constabulary

Cheshire Fire Brigade

Nantwich Ambulance First Responders

Northwest Ambulance Service

The British Red Cross

St Mary’s Church Nantwich, St Anne’s Roman Catholic Church Nantwich, Nantwich Methodist Church, Market Street Baptist and united reformed Church

Officers of the Round Table

Nantwich Rotary Club, Wyche Malbank Rotary Club, Weaver Rotary Club

Dabber Dames Women’s Institute

Nantwich and District Soroptimists

Nantwich Inner Wheel

Nantwich Civic Society

South Cheshire Chamber of commerce and Industry

Nantwich Probus, Weavers Probus

Nantwich Masonic Lodges

Reaseheath College

Nantwich Agricultural Society

The Nantwich Club

Beam Heath Trust

Holly Holy Day Society

Nantwich Cricket Club

Nantwich Town Football Club

Acton Nomads

Independent Group

The Conservative Association

The Labour Party

Liberal Democratic Party

Nantwich Buddies,

The Cat community radio

The service on the town square was led by Rev Dr Mark Hart, Rector of St Mary’s Church and Padre to the Nantwich and District Branch of the Royal British Legion.

Phil Reade, Chairman, Nantwich & District Branch of the Royal British Legion, delivered the Exhortation.

This was followed by Cheshire Police Band performing The Last Post and The Reveille, in between which there was a respectful two-minute silence.

The Kohima Epitaph was read by John Dwyer, President, Nantwich & District Branch of the Royal British Legion: ‘When you go home, tell them of us and say: For your tomorrow, we gave our today.’

The Reading of the Names of the fallen were read by local Air Training Cadets and Army Cadets. Wreaths were then placed at the War Memorial on Nantwich town square.

The service concluded with the National Anthem.

Numerous businesses in the town also decorated their premises including The Talbot on Oat Market.

View more images and a video of Nantwich Remembrance Service parade, below: