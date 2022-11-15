Councillors back calls for sprinklers rule in Cheshire East buildings

Cheshire East has backed calls for law changes to make sprinklers mandatory in some buildings and heard from a fire officer how ‘it’s tantamount to having a firefighter in each room’, writes Belinda Ryan.

The council’s environment and communities committee voted unanimously to back Cheshire Fire Authority in its fight to make sprinklers compulsory in buildings such as care homes, houses in multiple occupation, schools and apartment blocks.

Lee McGarity, from Cheshire Fire & Rescue Service, said: “We advocate the installation of sprinklers across all building types, focusing on those that house the most vulnerable and those most at risk.

“The benefits are well known. It’s tantamount to having a firefighter in each room.”

Cllr Sally Handley, who represents the Crewe ward which Beechmere residential home was in, recalled the day in August 2019 when fire ripped through the timber-framed building, which had no sprinklers.

She said: “In the short space of a few hours, 137 homes and their contents were totally destroyed.

“Had it not been for the actions of the care workers, the bravery and quick thinking of St Barnabas residents and, of course, the heroic actions of our emergency services, the result of this fire could have been even more tragic.

“Following the fire, former residents, myself, the-then MP Laura Smith, Labour councillors and activists, with the support of the Fire Brigade Union, campaigned for sprinklers to be mandatory in all specialist care homes in Cheshire East.

“We believe that this is essential to ensure the safety of residents.”

“I have no doubt, personally, that had Beechmere had a comprehensive sprinkler system throughout the building, then the outcome of the fire would have been very different.

“While it’s disappointing that it’s taken three years for this to be officially debated, I’m pleased this first step is now, hopefully, going to be adopted formally into planning policy.

“Can I urge committee members to support this proposal to ensure that everything is done to prevent another tragedy such as Beechmere.”

Crewe councillor Anthony Critchley, also speaking as a visiting councillor, asked whether the committee would seek the support of all five Cheshire MPs.

He pointed out that Crewe & Nantwich MP Kieran Mullan (Con) is vice chair of the all-party parliamentary group into fire safety and he could include an update on the work that’s being done.

Cllr Critchley (Lab) said: “Thinking back to that day in 2019, if it hadn’t been for the firefighters’ bravery, fast thinking and professionalism, as well as a few local heroes, than we would have almost certainly seen fatalities to add to the tragedy of the loss.”

Cllr Nick Mannion (Lab), who put forward the motion, said: “There does seem to be some reluctance in Whitehall to strengthen, or even maintain, the requirement for sprinklers in key buildings.

“Sprinklers work, they save lives, they save property and they also give our blue light services that time to get to the fire to stop catastrophic consequences.”

He asked the committee to back the motion and suggested the council liaise with other planning authorities and Cheshire Fire & Rescue Service to maximise the prospect of sprinklers being involved in those key building types.

Committee members asked about introducing mandatory sprinklers as part of planning policy, but were told fire safety came under building regulations, although it was agreed it could be explored as part of a supplementary planning document.

The committee endorsed the notice of motion, which was backed by Cheshire West and Chester, Halton and Warrington Borough Councils in the summer.

Members also agreed to liaise with MP Kieran Mullan on the work he’s been doing in relation to fire safety.