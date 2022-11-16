Detectives release CCTV image in hunt for Crewe sex attacker

Detectives hunting a sex attacker after an assault more than six weeks ago have released a CCTV image of a man they want to trace.

The assault happened when the victim – a woman in her 30s – was walking along Market Street in Crewe at around 1.50am on October.

She was approached by a man who spoke to her and walked along Delamere Street with her before pushing and assaulting her.

The victim managed to fight off the man and scratched his face before calling police.

She did not sustain any injuries.

Officers are now continuing to appeal for information and have issued an image of a man that they would like to speak to in connection with the investigation.

Detective Constable Jayne Lloyd said: “I would like to thank those who came forward following our initial appeal for assistance in this case over a month ago.

“Since then, we have been following numerous lines of enquiry which has led us to identifying CCTV of a man that we would like to speak to in connection with our enquiries as we believe he will have vital information.

“I am once again calling on the community for help in identifying the man pictured in the CCTV.

“Also, if you are the person pictured – please get in touch with us.

“I am also continuing to appeal to anyone who may have been in the area around the time of the incident or anyone who may have information and has not yet done so, to please contact us.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Cheshire Police via https://www.cheshire.police.uk/police-forces/cheshire-constabulary/areas/cheshire/about-us/about-us/provide-more-information-about-an-appeal/ quoting IML 1379368 or call 101.

Information can also be passed on to Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111 or visit https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously