Nantwich Town earn 1-1 draw with high-flying Gainsborough Trinity

Nantwich Town earned a dramatic point in the last few seconds against high-flying Gainsborough Trinity.
Harry Nevin fired home a deserved equaliser in the 90th minute at the Swansway Stadium.
And it came just two minutes after second-placed Trinity had taken the lead from the penalty spot.
Clayton Donaldson’s late penalty looked the give the visitors all three points.
But Ritchie Sutton’s men would not lie down and raced up the other end where Nevin fired home to send the 250 supporters wild.
It’s a valuable point for the Dabbers who remain fourth from bottom in the Norther Premier League on 17 points from 19 matches.
(Pics by Jonathan White)
