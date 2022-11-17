FEATURE: 6 of the best destinations for winter sun

As much as we love the UK, it can be a lousy place to spend the winter.

With perpetual grey skies, endless rain and even the odd shower of slushy snow, we can all think of better places to endure the cold weather.

If you’re on the hunt for some winter sun, there are plenty of destinations that will give you some much-needed respite from the drizzle and even top up your tan in January, if you even imagine such a thing.

Menorca

Boasting some of the best weather in Europe, Menorca enjoys a temperate climate all year round.

And it’s not very far away!

Located off the east coast of Spain, you can enjoy beaches free from all the tourists and welcome the winter sun in style from a beautiful Spanish villa.

It’s also a hotspot for cyclists and hikers with gorgeous nature and landscapes around every corner.

Jamaica

With an average yearly temperature of 27 degrees, Jamaica is always a safe bet for some warmer weather.

Not too hot, not too cold, visit the island’s white sand beaches and take a dip in the crystal-clear waters that lap on the shore.

Adventure lovers will also love Jamaica for its dramatic waterfalls, lush rainforests and hidden gorges.

Morocco

Wintertime is actually one of the best times to visit Morocco as it can get unbearably hot over summer.

The country is packed with everything from world-class shopping in Marrakesh to the beaches in Agadir and the mouth-watering food in Fez.

Why not make it a cycling holiday and explore this magnificent country on two wheels? You’ll see so much more that way.

Thailand

You can always count on Thailand to bring some serious heat, especially during England’s winter.

Ditch the thermals for a cocktail bucket in Phuket, replace the daily commute with some island hopping and turn down the packed lunch at the office for a Pad Thai straight from a street vendor.

Street food doesn’t get better than this!

Mauritius

An island far away from all your troubles, Mauritius is an intriguing and beautiful country in the middle of the Indian Ocean.

A mixing pot of French, Indian, Chinese and African cultures, you can find bao buns and French cheeses in the same restaurant, as well as some of the best tea in the world.

And did we mention that it’s a tropical paradise?

Tenerife

Another popular destination for winter sun that isn’t too far away, Tenerife still remains a popular favourite with Brits.

As well as sun-soaked beaches all year round, there are curious historic towns, mountain summits and cycling routes aplenty to discover.

Tenerife can really be anything you want it to be.

(Licence free pic https___pxhere.com_en_photo_1422175)