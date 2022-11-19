Dear Editor,

On average there is a report of a flood or a blocked gullie in Crewe every working day.

Because of that, Crewe has more road and footpath flooding than anywhere else in Cheshire East.

‘Putting Crewe First’ is calling for the drains and gullies in Crewe to be cleaned regularly, like they used to be years ago.

Cheshire East and the TEN Labour borough councillors who represent Crewe are letting down the people of Crewe.

Council Elections next year. Time to vote in better councillors who will improve the town. Vote ‘Putting Crewe First’.

Yours faithfully,

Cllr Brian Silvester

Leader

Putting Crewe First