Injury-time winner earns Nantwich Town win over Radcliffe

Troy Bourne’s dramatic injury-time winner earned Nantwich Town three valuable points near the foot of the Northern Premier League.
It a deserved victory for the Dabbers away at Radcliffe Borough.
Before that, a penalty for each team had looked like it would mean a share of the spoils.
Ivan Urvantev earned Nantwich the breakthrough when he was tripped in the box and the referee pointed to the spot.
Byron Harrison coolly slotted the spot-kick passed the keeper on 42 minutes.
The hosts piled on the pressure in the second half with one effort cleared off the line.
They were rewarded on 73 minutes with a penalty of their own with Luca Navarro firing home to tie the scores in front of more than 800 supporters.
Curtis Morrison went close on 83 minutes when his cross deflected over the home keeper and cam back off the bar.
Nantwich maintained their recent good form though when Caspar Hughes’ cross fell to Bourne who fired low into the back of the net in the final seconds.
It sent the travelling support wild with celebrations as three points helped move Nantwich of the bottom four, moving to 20 points from their 20 league games.
Defeat was a blow for Radliffe who stay in the play-off top five positions with 30 points from 18 matches.
The Dabbers are back in league action next Saturday November 26 when they welcome Marske United to the Swansway Stadium.
(Images by Jonathan White)
Recent Comments