2 hours ago
Injury-time winner earns Nantwich Town win over Radcliffe
21 hours ago
Thousands enjoy Nantwich Christmas lights switch on
1 day ago
Nantwich families sign up for Cheshire East litter-pick campaign
2 days ago
Cheshire East Council paying too much on school transport, says report
3 days ago
Ex Brine Leas teacher admits sex with pupil after conduct hearing
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Injury-time winner earns Nantwich Town win over Radcliffe

in Football / Nantwich Town / Sport November 20, 2022
First-half - Byron Harrison sends the keeper the wrong way to dispatch the penalty and celebrate wih teammates (1)

Troy Bourne’s dramatic injury-time winner earned Nantwich Town three valuable points near the foot of the Northern Premier League.

It a deserved victory for the Dabbers away at Radcliffe Borough.

Before that, a penalty for each team had looked like it would mean a share of the spoils.

Ivan Urvantev earned Nantwich the breakthrough when he was tripped in the box and the referee pointed to the spot.

Byron Harrison coolly slotted the spot-kick passed the keeper on 42 minutes.

First-half - Byron Harrison sends the keeper the wrong way and dispatches the penalty and puts The Dabbers ahead (1)

The hosts piled on the pressure in the second half with one effort cleared off the line.

They were rewarded on 73 minutes with a penalty of their own with Luca Navarro firing home to tie the scores in front of more than 800 supporters.

Curtis Morrison went close on 83 minutes when his cross deflected over the home keeper and cam back off the bar.

Nantwich maintained their recent good form though when Caspar Hughes’ cross fell to Bourne who fired low into the back of the net in the final seconds.

Second-half - Troy Bourne secures the winning goal in injury time (1)
Troy Bourne scores the winning goal in injury time

It sent the travelling support wild with celebrations as three points helped move Nantwich of the bottom four, moving to 20 points from their 20 league games.

Defeat was a blow for Radliffe who stay in the play-off top five positions with 30 points from 18 matches.

The Dabbers are back in league action next Saturday November 26 when they welcome Marske United to the Swansway Stadium.

(Images by Jonathan White)

Full-time - Dan Cockerline celebrates with fans (1)

Full-time - Radcliffe 1 - 2 Nantwich Town - Nantwich Town manager Ritchie Sutton celebrates victory (1)

Full-time - Radcliffe 1 - 2 Nantwich Town - Dabbers celebrate victory (2) (1)

Second-half - Mwiya Malumo fights for the ball for The Dabbers (1)

Second-half - Ivan Urvantev fights for the ball (1)

First-half - Mwiya Malumo prepares to cross the ball under pressure from Radcliffe (1)

First-half - Dan Cockerline rises highest to win the ball (1)

First-half - Dan Cockerline prepares to shoot at goal (1)

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.