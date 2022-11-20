Students graduate at University Centre Reaseheath in Nantwich

More than 250 graduands who completed degrees at University Centre Reaseheath in Nantwich joined peers from the University of Chester for a spectacular graduation ceremony held in Chester’s historic cathedral.

The graduands were awarded degrees in agricultural science, animal management, canine clinical behaviour, equine science, zoo management, wildlife conservation and ecology, landscape architecture, adventure sports and coaching, rural events management, dairy technology and food science.

While many studied full time, others chose a part-time route while continuing to work or were degree level apprentices on study release from their workplace.

Professor Helen O’Sullivan, Deputy Vice Chancellor and Provost of the University of Chester, told the graduands the degrees they were about to receive would benefit the wider community.

She said they were now equipped with the skills and knowledge to develop the industries surrounding regenerative farming, conservation of animal species, food security and sustainability.

Professor O’Sullivan emphasised the graduands would be following in the footsteps of high achieving alumni from UCR.

Some have gone into further research while others had become lecturers, physiotherapists, nutritionists, zookeepers, dairy herd managers and wildlife ecologists.

The graduands were presented to the Presiding Officer by UCR’s Dean of Higher Education Peter Greenall.

They included Carla Lindsay, a Foundation Degree in Dairy Technology apprentice on Reaseheath’s industry leading Eden programme, who received the Meredydd David Award for Academic and Technical Excellence, Selina Royle, a BSc (Hons) Wildlife Conservation (First Class) graduate who was selected for the Dean’s Award for Outstanding Achievement in Undergraduate Research and Rachael Cardus, a BSc (Hons) Equine Science and Sports Performance (First Class) graduate, who was this year’s recipient of the Dean’s Award for Outstanding Achievement and Personal Progression.