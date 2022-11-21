ROUND-UP: Latest from Crewe Regional Sunday League

Willaston White Star started the morning in second place in the Crewe Regional Sunday League Premier Division, but were comprehensively beaten 0-7 by NHB.
They were 0-3 ahead after 30 minutes. Frank Farrington and Matty Ashbrook both scored two, with the other goals coming from Jimmy Studley, Dan Ball and Aaron Hewitt.
The victory puts NHB in joint second place in the table.
Audlem are still looking for their first point of the season, after they went down 0-3 to Cooper Buckley, who are now joint second with NHB.
The Lions took a 1-0 lead against Cheshire Cheese but found themselves 1-2 down at one stage before coming back to share the points in a 2-2 draw.
Jordan Amson and Danny Roberts scored for The Lions, with Aaron Davies netting both goals for the visitors.
The game between Broadhurst FC and Betley was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.
In Division One, Faddiley move into second place after beating Raven Salvador 4-1.
The game was goalless at the interval but strikes from Tom Matthews and Callum Jones put Faddiley ahead before Steve Wright pulled one back for the visitors.
However, having a player sent off did not help the Raven Salvador cause, and Richard Ford made it 3-1 before a very late goal from Jamie Baker completed the scoring.
Second placed White Horse got off to a perfect start against Nantwich Pirates when top scorer Tom Royle converted a first minute penalty, but it all went downhill after that, and the Pirates claimed an excellent 3-6 victory, after being 1-6 up near the end.
Tom Royle added a further two goals to his early penalty, and the Pirates goals came from Alex.
Beedles, Liam Heyes-Porter, Will Oakes (2) and Sam Rogers (2), the latter being something of a collector’s item, as the Player Manager is not exactly a regular goal scorer.
Leighton FC ran riot with a 17-0 win against JS Bailey, who are finding life hard at present. Ryan Tompkinson top scored five, Jake Foster, Ricky Mellor and Scott Peberdy each scored twice, with further goals coming from Nathan Schofield, Rob Sutton, David Bebbington, Harley Clarke and Dom Henson.
Cheshire Cat got back to winning ways with a 7-1 victory over Princes Feathers, their goals coming from James Emerton (2), Alfie Sanders, Josh Barrow, Ben Goodwin, Tom Dawson and Alex.
Riley. Ashley Dutton netted for Princes Feathers.
The one remaining fixture in the Crewe FA Sunday Cup Round Two was completed, and Premier Division side Winsford Over beat Division One leaders Sandbach Town 0-1, thanks to a Jamie Dawson goal.
