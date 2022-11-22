Food Festival to stage “Drop Off & Go” event for Foodbank

Nantwich Food Festival volunteers are staging a Drop-Off & Go event at Brine Leas School to collect donations for Nantwich Foodbank in time for Christmas.

The event is taking place this Saturday November 26 from 10am to 1pm.

Maureen Coulter, event organiser, said: “We know some local people will have been collecting their donations since they first heard of this event, but we would love to see some new people dropping off donations.

“Whatever you can donate from the list below will go to a family in need.

“The cost of living crisis has meant that we all face higher bills and difficult choices, but no one in our community should have to face going hungry.

“Even before the current crisis, 1 in 5 of the general population lived below the poverty line, and this will undoubtedly worsen.

“Please just donate what you can.”

Damien Gear, Nantwich Foodbank manager, added: “Those members of our community whom we support will experience greater hardship than ever in the coming winter months.

“With the festive season fast approaching we are now hoping to ensure that everyone in our community can enjoy Christmas.

“As a Foodbank, we are very thankful to have the generous support of the Food Festival team and the people of Nantwich and the surrounding area.

“We hope that you will continue to support us in helping the most vulnerable people in our community over the coming weeks in the lead up to Christmas.”

The Foodbank is unable to accept:

Dairy, meat or fish, fruit or vegetables, items that require refrigeration, half used or open packets, anything past its best before/use by date, anything alcoholic, bleach.

Anyone wanting to donate money, can do so via the Nantwich Foodbank website https://nantwich.foodbank.org.uk/

Maureen added: “I’ve organised a great team of experienced Food Festival volunteers to ensure locals are able to drop off their contributions with no delays.

“Residents from Nantwich and those from the surrounding area are renowned for their generosity, so it will be great to see what we can do together again for those in need.

“We thank Brine Leas School sincerely for their support in permitting us to use their car park for the Drop-off and Go event.”