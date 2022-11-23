FEATURE: Ways to give your terrace a makeover

Just because summer has come to an end, it doesn’t mean you have to abandon the idea of al-fresco living altogether.

Whether you have a large patio, balcony or terrace or a more compact space, with a few simple ideas you can upgrade your terrace and continue to enjoy your outdoor space long into the winter months and beyond.

Weatherproof your space

If your outdoor furniture is starting to look a little dated and past its best, now is the time to think about treating yourself to a new set.

Whether you plan to entertain friends, host a party or two over the festive season or simply want to enjoy all that your outdoor space has to offer in private, you need comfortable, stylish and weatherproof seating and dining furniture.

The first thing you need to look at then is what kind of terrace furniture will best suit you.

A four-seater garden set of the type available at a specialist quality outdoor furniture supplier makes the ideal focal point around which you can style your terrace.

Choose one made of robust and low maintenance aluminium, and you will be able to enjoy your furniture for a lifetime through whatever weather the seasons throw at us.

Your terrace or patio can remain usable for much longer when you have some form of shelter, either from the blazing sun in summer or from showers and breezes in the cooler months.

A canopy awning or gazebo, firmly attached to secure anchor points on the wall or ground, provides the illusion of an extension to the indoors, especially if you carry on the colour scheme.

Interchangeable colour palettes work well to seamlessly blend the indoors and outside.

Try painting fences and boundary walls in pastel colours or bolder shades to make a real impact.

Plants and Flowers Everywhere

Whatever the size of your terrace, patio or balcony, the space will not be complete without masses of flowers and plants to soften and enhance the look.

The spring and summer months are the ideal time to experiment with interchangeable pots of colourful annual bedding plants.

Buy them ready to plant into pots, tubs and hanging baskets for instant impact.

Decide on a specific colour palette or go wild with the wide range of vibrant colours provided by annual bedding flowers.

Plant into different sizes and heights of pots for maximum spectacle.

When you are planning your terrace display, don’t forget the most important colour of all, which is green.

Green is known to be the colour of relaxation, and there are so many different shades of green that it is impossible to choose just one.

Don’t underestimate the impact of a large statement foliage plant such as a fern, bamboo or palm, or even a small tree all of which can be grown in ornamental tubs.

These can also provide a degree of privacy as you unwind and relax.

Light it up

Lighting is an important consideration when it comes to how and when you can use your outdoor space and fully enjoy your new garden furniture.

Decorative and temporary lighting, such as candles or solar lamps, are ideal for those evenings when darkness is just beginning to fall and give your garden a real glow up.

Choose aromatic candles such as cedar or tea tree to chase away any moths and mozzies.

Spot lighting can be used to highlight any special features, whilst feature floor lamps positioned around the terrace offer a contemporary and practical solution.

Strings of fairy lights hung from trees or fences cast a magical glow.

Now all you need are some comfortable seat cushions, pretty table decorations and some warm throws to complete your terrace ready for those cooler evenings.

(main pic – licence free image by pixnio)