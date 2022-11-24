Christmas fair in Wistaston raises thousands for Cancer Research

The 66th annual “Cancer Research UK Xmas Fair” in Wistaston has helped to raise thousands for Cancer Research UK.

The event in the village’s Memorial Hall was organised by the Crewe & Nantwich Cancer Research UK Group.

There were stalls with raffle, tombola, Cancer Research UK Christmas cards, cake and bake, jam, preserves, cheese, pickles, Wine lucky dip, Chocolate Santa’s table, a book stall, Christmas Draw, Forever Friends ornaments and the new addition of a children’s hair, nails and face ‘salon’.

Children were able to visit Father Christmas and receive a present from him as well as have their photo taken.

A café served drinks, snacks and bacon baps.

More than £4,000, with the possibility of further donations via match funding, was raised at the event and this will go to Cancer Research UK.

Cancer Research UK pioneers life-saving research to bring forward the day when all cancers are cured.

A representative from Crewe & Nantwich Cancer Research UK Group said: “This was our best ever Christmas Fair, a really good fun day.

“A big thank you to all the people who came to support us, you are all helping, as our slogan goes, “TO BEAT CANCER SOONER.”

If you would like to learn more about the work of the Crewe & Nantwich Cancer Research UK Group or would like to volunteer at any of their events, contact Lesley Burrows, Treasurer, on 07496756447.

Alternatively visit ‘Crewe & Nantwich Cancer Research UK Group’ on Facebook.

Donations may be made, at any time https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/unite/crewe-and-nantwich-committee