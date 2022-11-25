Nantwich nursery La Maternelle rated “outstanding” by Ofsted

A nursery in Nantwich has been classed as “Outstanding” in its latest inspection by Ofsted.

La Maternelle, based on Barony Court in Nantwich, was visited by inspectors on October 17.

The nursery, which opened in 2020, employs 38 members of staff and has 150 children on its register.

In its report out this week, Ofsted inspectors said: “Absolutely every detail has been considered at this incredibly well-organised, safe and purposeful nursery.

“Children are provided with an ambitious curriculum, securely rooted in the knowledge of how children learn.

“Staff have an excellent understanding of children’s interests and individual learning styles and use this knowledge to skilfully engage them in the opportunities on offer.

“Staff use superb questioning techniques to challenge children’s thinking.

“For example, they encourage children to wonder why the pumpkins weigh down the scales and the potatoes do not.

“This stimulates discussions between children and motivates them to find other objects to experiment with.

“Children become deeply engrossed in their play and display exemplary behaviour.

“Children’s emotional security is promoted exceptionally well by staff, who act as excellent role models.

“Children of all ages are enabled to develop their independence and extend their ‘have-a-go’ attitude to learning.

“Staff support babies to use spoons to feed themselves. Toddlers use spoons and forks and hang their own coats up.

“Older children participate in an exceptionally well-planned lunchtime routine, initiated with a ‘happy breathing’ yoga session.

“This helps children to relax and prepares them for lunch, where they set the table, confidently self-serve their food and wash up afterwards.

“Children’s faces show high levels of intense concentration as they carefully carry their plates to the table.

“As a result, children become capable, confident individuals who are fully prepared to move on to the next stages of their development.”

Nursery owner Vicki Brown said: “We are very proud to now have two nurseries (our other setting is in Sandbach) that have been awarded the Outstanding grade.

“We have been graded as Outstanding in all areas of care and education.

“According to government, the percentage of Outstanding providers on the Early Years Register has now reduced to 16%, with 81% graded good and the rest either requires improvement or inadequate.”