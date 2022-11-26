Nantwich Town strengthens partnership with Applewood

Nantwich Town and local firm Applewood Independent have strengthened their partnership.

The financial company has retained the naming rights to the 3G facility known as “The Applewood Arena”.

Nantwich Town chairman Jon Gold said: “We have received wonderful support from David, Alex and all of the Applewood Independent team over the past eight years, especially during lockdown.

“They are a family business that really understands and supports numerous organisations and causes within the community.

“We are sincerely appreciative and grateful to be one of these and for their continued support.”

Applewood managing director David Pritchard said: “We appreciate how important a local football club is for our community.

“Many of our clients are supporters and their children and grandchildren also use the 3G facility, so we are very pleased to be continuing our support and partnership with Nantwich Town FC.”

Applewood Independent is a family run business specialising in independent financial advice on investments, pensions, inheritance tax planning and life or income protection.