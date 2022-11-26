RSPCA Stapeley Grange in Nantwich to stage Christmas Fair

The RSPCA Stapeley Grange wildlife centre and cattery in Nantwich is urging local people to come along to their festive family fundraising event.

The centre on London Road will hold its traditional Christmas Fair on Sunday December 4.

The fun starts at 11am until 3pm, costs just £3 for adults, £2 for under 18s and is free for under 3s.

There will be a range of fun and festive activities to entertain all ages.

Children can get creative with a Christmas crafts workshop and even meet Santa Claus and his cheeky elves in the woodland Grotto.

There will be a woodland activity, home-made refreshments, cakes and of course mulled wine.

There will be lots of Christmas stalls to do some present shopping and there will also be a tombola and raffle stalls.

The centre are also really excited to announce they will have the Nantwich Youth Choir and local singer Emilie Jasmine to entertain everyone with lots of festive carol singing.

Lee Stewart, manager at Stapeley Grange, said: “This is our second biggest fundraising event of the year, behind our summer fair, and we are expecting it to be a busy one.

“It will definitely feel very Christmassy and will get people into the festive spirit.

“Our fundraising team has been working so hard to make this our best Christmas fair yet – and we really want to bring some cheer especially during these tough financial times with the cost of living crisis.

“Santa has confirmed his attendance which is exciting for everyone and there will be lots for families to get involved in and plenty of refreshments available.

“And who doesn’t enjoy some festive carol singing so please come and join us.

“The cattery will also be open on the day if people are interested in adopting one or more of our cats.”

All money raised from the event will go towards the running of the wildlife centre and cattery.

More than 6,500 animals – from seals to swans and foxes – are admitted to the centre every year, making it one of the busiest animal centres in the country.

Anyone who would like to support the vital work of Stapeley Grange can now donate online here