Fire crews had to free a driver trapped in a car which crashed on London Road in Stapeley, Nantwich.

The incident happened at around 11.40pm last night (November 26).

Fire crews from Crewe and one from Sandbach attended the incident where they found one vehicle on its side and the driver trapped.

Firefighters manage to stabilise the car before getting the casualty out.

The driver was treated at the scene by paramedics.