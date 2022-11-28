Gymnastics Club returns to Wingate Centre in Wrenbury

The Wingate Centre in Wrenbury is re-opening its Gymnastics Club.

The centre has been associated with gymnastics for 35 years, and was where Olympic medallist Bryony Paige trained as a youngster.

Now it is to open its doors again to budding young gymnasts in the area.

World champion Page will sit as a vice president of the charity.

Rona Moroney, CEO of the charity, said: “We are delighted to be running our own club with our own coaches.

“The take up from the local community has been phenomenal with classes almost at capacity.

“All school age children and all abilities are welcome.

“Gymnasts will work towards Wingate Gymnastics Award qualifications with inhouse and virtual competitions across the year to encourage that competitive spirit.

“The Wingate Centre is a charity, by using our facilities the gymnasts are helping to support our work to improve the lives of individuals with special education and disabilities.”

For more information on the Wingate Gymnastics Club contact the centre on 01270 780456 or email [email protected]