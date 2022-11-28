Mid Cheshire Hospitals Charity launches Christmas fundraiser

Mid Cheshire Hospitals Charity has launched its Christmas fundraising campaign for 2022 with activities for local businesses and families to get involved in.

The charity’s calendar of festive events kicked off at the first Christmas Fair at Crewe Market Hall on Saturday.

The charity is also running its annual “Wear it Festive” event on Thursday December 8.

People taking part can show off their Christmas jumpers, dresses, socks, hats, or ties for a donation of £2 to MCH Charity.

Donations can be made on the MCH Charity website, by bank transfer, or via cheque.

Festivi-Tea! day is on Thursday December 8 which encourages family, friends, or colleagues to get together to enjoy a tea party and some festive treats, while supporting the charity by making a donation.

Fundraising packs are available from the charity.

And MCH Charity is also holding its annual Christmas raffle.

The draw will take place on Tuesday December 20 and tickets are £2 each.

This year, prizes include a refurbished Apple MacBook Pro worth £700, a Bentley Experience Factory Tour, bed and breakfast for two guests at Rookery Hall in Nantwich, a £50 apple voucher, and a £40 Hickorys voucher.

Tickets are available now on the MCH Charity website, or from the shop at Leighton Hospital.

All funds raised will go to MCH Charity’s new major appeal – the Victoria Infirmary, Northwich (VIN) Appeal, which aims to raise £100,000 to create a dedicated children’s waiting area and fund other projects to improve patient care and experience at VIN.

To find out more about any of the charity’s festive events, visit mchcharity.org/festive-fundraising/ or email [email protected]