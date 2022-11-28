10 hours ago
Nantwich charity welcomes cash boost from Cheshire pub

in Charity news / Human Interest / News November 28, 2022
Bickerton Poacher pub and nantwich Lions fundraiser

A Nantwich charitable organisation has received a cash boost after families flocked to a fundraising night at The Bickerton Poacher pub.

The town’s Lions group, which includes businesspeople and residents, has received a donation of £3,500 from the pub which hosted a bonfire and fireworks event attracting hundreds of people.

The Bickerton Poacher linked up with the Lions when the group formed in 2018 and together they have helped many charities.

Last year’s bonfire night proceeds amounted to more than £2,000 which was split between Autism Inclusive and buying two defibrillators for Nantwich.

Lions are meeting to decide how to help the community with 2022’s donation.

Spokesman Jonathan Welford said: “We are really grateful to the team at The Bickerton Poacher who worked so hard to make it such a memorable night.

“Families travelled from all over to enjoy food, live music and a spectacular fireworks display.

“The pub’s support has allowed Lions to give back to the community where we live and work.”

The Wrexham Road pub is making donations from the night to its other chosen charities – St John’s Ambulance and Crohn’s and Colitis UK.

Owner Laura Disley said: “As a rural pub we are keen to connect with our nearby towns and make a difference to the lives of local people in these difficult times.

“So much so we will look to raise funds wherever we can for local charities and causes dear to the heart of our regulars.”

Laura and team will be collecting for Alder Hey Children’s Hospital during December when young visitors are invited to have breakfast with Santa and take a trip to meet him in his grotto.

On December 8, there is a Christmas Jumper Day raising money for Save the Children.

The fun event includes prizes for the best, and worst, knitwear.

A special BPOACHER code has been set up for people to text a £2, £5 or £10 donation.

More charity fundraising will be on the menu for 2023 along with Curry Tuesdays and Steak nights on Thursdays and Friday musical entertainment.

For further information go to www.bickertonpoacher.co.uk/whats-on

(Pic: Bickerton Poacher owner Laura Disley and team hand over proceeds to Nantwich Lions members Jonathan Welford and James Price)

