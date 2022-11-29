Nantwich based homecare firms picks up coveted award

Homecare companies Right at Home South Cheshire & Right at Home Mid Cheshire are celebrating after picking up the “Employer of the Year” at the South Cheshire Chamber Business Awards 2022.

The annual awards took place at a glittering ceremony held at Reaseheath College in Nantwich.

The awards recognise and celebrate the achievements of the local business community.

Right at Home South Cheshire & Mid Cheshire provides care and support to people living in their own homes.

They currently support more than 140 clients and employs a team of 90 caregivers along with a supportive office team of 15.

Ben Selby (pictured), owner of Right at Home South & Mid Cheshire, said: “I’m absolutely over the moon to receive this award.

“The care sector is incredibly demanding and challenging, but we recognise the challenges faced by frontline Care Staff and our office team.

“We go above and beyond to make sure we give all our staff receive excellent training, support and recognition as standard practice.

“It’s been my mission to make the working environment in the care sector something that can be thoroughly enjoyed as a career, and I feel this award demonstrates we’re on definitely on the right track!”

The award win rounds off an excellent year for Right at Home South Cheshire who are also rated as “Outstanding” and Mid Cheshire rated “Good” by the Care Quality Commission – the independent regulator of all health and social care services in England.