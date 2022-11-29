Nantwich Food Festival “drop-off and go” hailed big success

Nantwich Food Festival’s pre-Christmas “Drop-off and Go” collection in aid of Nantwich Foodbank has been hailed a big success.

A team of Festival volunteers were given support by Joelle Warren MBE DL (Vice Lord Lieutenant of Cheshire) and Nantwich Mayor Cllr Peter Groves and his wife and Consort, Carol.

A steady stream of locals started arriving early to drop off donations at Brine Leas School.

And in total two tonnes of food and gifts were donated, which included two car loads of goodies from the Nantwich Women’s Register.

“We were astounded by the generosity of local people,” said one volunteer.

Members of Nantwich Buddies were also on hand at the Foodbank to help sort the donations once they arrived at the warehouse.

Emily Vaughan, Foodbank Store Manager, said: “We are delighted to say that a truly amazing two tonnes of donations were collected. What a fantastic result.

“The generosity of our supporters never ceases to amaze us.

“These gifts from one neighbour to another are evidence of the goodwill that exists within our local community.

“It is humbling to see and be a part of it all.

“It was also wonderful to see a number of local organisations working in support of a common goal, so a huge thank you to Nantwich Food Festival, Nantwich Buddies and Nantwich Women’s Register.

“It is reassuring that even in these difficult times, the support of local people is enabling us to deliver emergency food & festive goodies to the most vulnerable household in our area.”

Damien Gear, Nantwich Foodbank manager, was delighted with the generosity of the Nantwich Methodist Church congregation, when he was presented with a cheque from them.

Another generous donation from a Nantwich Food Festival exhibitor added to the money given to the Foodbank.

Maureen Coulter, who organised the event on behalf of the Food Festival, said: “We are delighted with the success of the event, and wish to thank all the people who donated food and gifts for those in need.

“The ongoing help of the local media and Cat FM Community Radio has been essential in publicising this event, and we thank them sincerely.

“Their support has helped make this drop-off and go the great success that it was.

“We are thankful that we could collectively support another essential local organisation, and are delighted that Nantwich Foodbank clients will benefit from the generosity of local people.”