FEATURE: How to find the perfect new car

In need of a new car?

This is always a daunting process to go through, but in the current economic climate, it is particularly off-putting with the cost-of-living crisis and the cost of new cars currently so high.

The good news is that you can pick up a used car for a fraction of the price and your money will go a lot further in the used car market.

Where to Buy

When it comes to buying a used car, you want to make sure that you are careful and only purchase from trusted sellers.

Private sellers can be risky, so instead, you should buy a used car from a trusted used car dealership.

Not only will you avoid scams and browse vehicles that will have been properly checked over, but you can also benefit from greater consumer protection, finance deals and warranty products.

Check Over the Vehicle

Even if you are buying a used car from a trusted dealership, you still need to carefully check the vehicle over both inside and out.

You want to assess the vehicle’s general condition and ensure everything is working and as it should be.

Small issues like scratches or a worn interior could allow you to negotiate a lower price.

To check over the car, you should inspect the exterior and interior looking for signs of damage.

You will want to assess the condition of the tyres and can do this by performing a tread depth test with a 20p coin.

You should also test the lights and that all of the electrics work and pop the hood to look out for any leaks or issues.

Checking over a used car can be tricky, so it might be helpful to bring someone else along for a second opinion.

You could also pay a mechanic to check over the vehicle for you.

Test Drive

In addition to checking the vehicle over, you should also always take it for a test drive before making a decision.

You want to see how the vehicle performs, so you should try as many manoeuvres as possible, check that the brakes are responsive and that all gear changes are smooth.

You also want to make sure that you feel confident and comfortable behind the wheel.

If the time has come for a new vehicle then you will find that the used car market is a good option, especially during the cost-of-living crisis.

The used car market can help you to make big savings and there is huge availability, but it can also be difficult to navigate this market.

The advice in this article should help you to find what you are looking for and how you can go about checking a car over to ensure that it is a good purchase.