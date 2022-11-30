More than 1,500 North West Ambulance workers vote to strike

More than 1,500 ambulance workers have voted to strike across Cheshire and the North West.

Paramedics, emergency care assistants, call handlers and other staff are now set to walk out in the region.

Workers across 11 ambulance services and some NHS Trusts have voted to strike over the Government’s imposed 4% pay award.

GMB Union said there is discuss potential that strike dates could happen before Christmas.

Rachel Harrison, GMB National Secretary, said: “Ambulance workers – like other NHS workers – are on their knees.

“Demoralised and downtrodden, they’ve faced twelve years Conservative cuts to the service and their pay packets, fought on the frontline of a global pandemic and now face the worst cost of living crisis in a generation.

“No one in the NHS takes strike action lightly – today shows just how desperate they are.

“This is as much about unsafe staffing levels and patient safety as it is about pay.

“A third of GMB ambulance workers think delays they’ve been involved with have led to the death of a patient.

“Something has to change or the service as we know it will collapse.

“GMB calls on the Government to avoid a winter of NHS strikes by negotiating a pay award that these workers deserve.”

We have contacted North West Ambulance Service for comment.

In a previous statement, a NWAS spokesperson said: “This is the result of a national pay dispute and not one we can control.

“We recognise this is a difficult time across the country, including for our staff who work incredibly hard to support the people of the North West.

“We are keeping track of the situation and have plans to minimise any impact on patients should a future ballot result in industrial action.”