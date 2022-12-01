Nantwich choristers wow packed audience to milestone concert

Music-lovers flocked to an autumn concert marking the start of a year of celebration for Nantwich Choral Society.

They packed St Mary’s Church in Nantwich for an evening of classical music against the 14th century backdrop.

It is 50 years since the Society formed as a local authority evening class and down the decades its concerts have been a highlight on the town’s social calendar.

Society secretary Anne Harwood: “Our November concert was a great start to a year of celebration.

“The choir performed Johannes Brahms’ German Requiem to an appreciative audience.

“There were a number of new members for whom this was their first concert with the Society.

“They all enjoyed the experience of singing with others in the beautiful church, listening to the soloists and the accompanists and particularly working under John Naylor’s skilful direction.

“These ‘newbies’ commented on how friendly everyone is and how well they were welcomed into the choir. We would be delighted to welcome more.”

Brahms composed the Requiem in 1866 and proclaimed that he did not want to write a Requiem for the dead (as most requiems are), but one to comfort the living.

There were two pianists to accompany the work – Simon Russell the choir’s resident expert accompanist and Christopher Symons, a local, very experienced pianist.

The soloists were Peter Edge, baritone, who regularly sings with Nantwich Choral Society and Holly Teague, soprano, who is quite at home with many genres of song.

Both work mainly in London and nationally but both hail from Whitchurch.

Before the Requiem, the soloists and accompanists entertained everyone with rousing pieces from Brahms and Schumann.

President John Lea, chairman of Mornflake breakfast foods company in Crewe, said: “The choir puts a tremendous amount of effort into rehearsing and creating slick performances worthy of any major venue.

“Their passion for singing can be heard in every note producing the most uplifting musical experience.

“We are most looking forward to the Christmas concert where young and old will celebrate the joy of singing.”

December 17 sees the Society’s popular family Carol Concert at St Mary’s.

It will include Vaughan Williams ‘Fantasia on Christmas Carols’.

Nantwich Young Voices, directed by Victoria Palethorpe, will join the choristers in performing a great mix of song for the festive season.

Next year there is a ‘Come and Sing Day’ in February, concert at the Civic Hall in March and a June trip to Macon in France where they will perform with a local choral society.

The French friends will return to Nantwich later in the month to perform the same concert at St Mary’s.

For information on joining the choir and concerts visit www.nantwichchoral.org.uk