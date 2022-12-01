Nantwich Town Ladies beaten by title-chasing Macclesfield Women

Nantwich Town Ladies FC lost 0 – 5 to Macclesfield FC Women in the Premier Division of the Cheshire Women’s & Youth Football League.
The Dabbers displayed composure and despite the score, Macclesfield struggled to break through the back line.
Three of their goals were fired in from outside the box, as well as a penalty and a free kick.
Player of the match was Dani Fisher-Sherratt. Player of the match as voted for by the opposition was Claire Rathbone.
Dan Mellor, manager of Nantwich Town Ladies, said: “Sunday was a very tough game against a fantastic Macclesfield team who are clearly playing at a level 2 or 3 tiers beneath them.
“It’s going to be difficult to understand why I’m not too disheartened after the result.
“I don’t think many teams in the league will do much better against them this season.
“I think 5-0 flattered them massively, they didn’t actually break us down once the whole game, but the quality of their international midfielders showed as they scored three long range efforts.
“Apart from that, I thought we defended terrifically throughout the game and in the first 15 minutes especially, we were the better team.
“Since our game against them two months ago, the improvement in our game showed massively which was pleasing and the girls never let their heads drop so after a heavy defeat, I actually take more positives out of it than you’d expect.
“You either win or you learn and what I’ve learnt this past few months since becoming manager is that I have a fantastic squad of players who give me everything and I have no doubt they will take a lot from this game and it will make us stronger for the games ahead.”
Nantwich Town Ladies are on the lookout for quality players to strengthen their first team.
Training takes place every Wednesday (7-8.30pm) on the Applewood Arena 3G artificial grass pitch at Nantwich Town Football Club on Waterlode, Nantwich.
For further information relating to Nantwich Town Ladies FC visit their Facebook page.
(words and pics by Jonathan White)
