Police appeal after young woman dies in M6 Cheshire crash

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after a young woman died in a multi-vehicle smash on the M6 in Cheshire.

The 19-year-old victim was a passenger in a Volkswagen Polo, one of four vehicles involved in the crash northbound between Junction 16 for Nantwich and Junction 17 Sandbach.

It happened at around 5.15pm last night (Friday December 2) when there was a collision involving a HGV, the Volkswagen Polo, a Peugeot 107 and a BMW.

The woman from Dudley was taken to hospital with serious and life-threatening injuries and died later.

The driver and another passenger in the Polo, two men in their 20s, remain in hospital with serious injuries.

Cheshire Police say the driver of the HGV, a 27-year-old man from Rossendale, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He remains in custody assisting police with their enquiries.

Cheshire Police are appealing for anyone with information or dashcam footage from around the time of the collision to come forward.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is urged to contact Cheshire Police via https://www.cheshire.police.uk/police-forces/cheshire-constabulary/areas/cheshire/about-us/about-us/provide-more-information-about-an-appeal/quoting IML 1426483 or call 101.

