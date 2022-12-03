REVIEW: Private Lives, performed by Nantwich Players

Private Lives written by Noel Coward is the latest production being presented by Nantwich Players, writes Claire Faulkner.

Directed by Linda Sunners, the play follows two couples who meet on their respective honeymoons whilst staying at the same hotel in Paris.

Elyot and Amanda were once married but are now with new partners, but will a chance meeting reveal they still have feelings for one another?

Set in the 1930s, the production has an atmosphere of high society and is full of witty one liners and comedy timing.

I enjoy reading and watching Coward books and plays, and this production has definitely captured the classic Coward style.

As I’ve come to expect from The Players, the use of space and set design worked incredibly well.

The cast worked well together, and it was also nice to see some new faces appear on stage.

Jordan Dolan played a suitably badly behaved Elyot Chase, Lili Vetter was great as Sibyl, as was Catherine Moore who played Amanda Prynne and Andy Leach played Victor Prynne.

Margaret Taylor was wonderful as Louise, the French maid who clearly has her own take on the bizarre situation she finds herself in.

Private Lives is running at The Players Theatre until 10th December.