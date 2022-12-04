2022 Nantwich Poppy Appeal raises more than £48,000

Nantwich people have helped raise more than £48,000 during this year’s Poppy Appeal for the Royal British Legion, writes Jonathan White.

Poppies were bought and worn with pride by thousands of people across the Nantwich area during the Remembrance period in November.

And in total, Nantwich & District Branch of the Royal British Legion collections raised £48,151.22.

Generous donations were made to collection boxes in shops and pubs all over the town and a weekend stall on Nantwich town square.

This year a “Poppy Crown” measuring one metre wide by one metre tall atop a plinth, containing 400 handmade crocheted poppies, was erected in front of St Mary’s Church in Nantwich.

The Poppy Crown was put together by people from local crafting groups and individuals.

Members and friends of the RBL built and assembled the framework and plinth, who were coordinated by Jan McKeown of Nantwich RBL.

The Crown design was chosen in memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, following her death in September.

The Queen had been the Patron of the Royal British Legion since her ascension to the throne on 6th February 1952.

Nantwich RBL is engaging with a number of ex-service personnel through their Veterans Breakfast Club each month at the café inside Nantwich Market on Market Street.

The branch, along with Nantwich Town Council, also organises various annual Remembrance Parades and Services and maintains strong links with other ex-service associations.

The branch is affiliated to 100 squadron (Nantwich) Air Training Corps, and Nantwich Army Cadet Force (1 Mercian).

Jan McKeown, Poppy Appeal Coordinator for Nantwich, said: “There have been some fabulous fundraising events which along with the collections cans all around the area have managed to raise this fantastic total.

“I am really grateful to all the people of the Nantwich area for their generosity and also to the businesses and organisations that have also made such valuable contributions to this year’s appeal.”

Since 1921, the poppy has been adopted as a symbol of remembrance, inspired by the First World War poem ‘In Flanders Fields’.

For further information on Nantwich RBL, email [email protected] or [email protected] or visit their Facebook page.