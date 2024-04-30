A fourth annual charity football match at Nantwich Town has helped raise more than £2,500, writes Jonathan White.
The match, usually played at Crewe Alexandra FC’s Mornflake Stadium, was hosted by the Dabbers due to the Alex reaching the League Two play-offs.
The first match in May 2021 was organised by Crewe Alexandra FC stadium announcer and lifelong fan Andrew Scoffin to raise funds for The Christie cancer treatment centre.
Andrew died later that year after a long battle with cancer.
The match – named ‘The Andrew Scoffin Memorial Match’ – is organised by Andrew’s two sons, Ashley and Warren Scoffin, to raise money for Macmillan Cancer.
There was a minute’s applause prior to kick-off in memory of Andrew with match officials and players standing around the centre circle.
Players paid £20 each to play with the game consisting of 45 minutes each way.
The teams were split into ‘Crewe Alex Home Shirts past & present’ and ‘Crewe Alex Away Shirts past & present’ and were captained by Ashley Scoffin and Warren Scoffin respectively.
Crewe Alex Home Shirts past and present team consisted of: Ashley Scoffin (Captain & goalkeeper), Ben Gilbert, Alex Murrell, David Heafey, Andy Clues, Simon Renolds, Adam Lowe, Nick Lewis-White, David Davenport, Tom Robinson, Jim Ashley, Daneil Prince, Neil Bergin, Daniel Wood, Eliot Lane (goalkeeper), Kev Mort, Dave Adams, Dawid Legocki, Andrew Stubbs, Danny Cartwright, Kriss Spencer, Jay Hill.
Crewe Alex Away Shirts past and present consisted of: Dean Huxley (goalkeeper), Tommy Bilsborough, Kev Rodgers, Chris McGarrigle (goalkeeper), Steve Goodwin, Martin Caldwell, Konnor Edge, Warren Scoffin (Captain), Jake Edge, Jonny Parkes, Micheal Large, Phil Ray, Andy Wakefield, Adam Goode, Jem Cornes, Simon Mosley, Dec Stubbs, Dylan Bratherton, Kinsley Palin, Lewis Williams, Adam Cooper, Danny Socha.
The match officials were Luke Edwards (Referee), Simon Swift (Assistant referee), and Ben Guildford (Assistant referee).
The match photographer and community journalist was Jonathan White.
Home Shirts beat Away Shirts 6-4 in a tight game, played in dry and sunny weather.
On full-time, winning team captain Ashley Scoffin of Red Alex Shirts received the Andrew Scoffin Memorial Trophy from brother Warren and was sprayed with a bottle of bubbly in celebration.
The match officials and players also each received a Macmillan Cancer Support medal, presented by Ashley Scoffin and Warren Scoffin.
Ashley now leads his brother Warren 3-1 over the four matches and Ashley has also not conceded in goal in two years.
The players’ fees and donations raised £2,531.75 (with Gift Aid) for Macmillan Cancer Support.
Ashley said: “Many thanks to all the people that made this match happen this year, a lot of effort was put in to get the match to go ahead.
“It’s one day a year where everyone comes together to remember a special man who is still missed by everyone.
“Even the sun came out and it was a lovely day to play football.”
The event was sponsored by KR Fleet Solutions Ltd.
(Images by Jonathan White)
Recent Comments