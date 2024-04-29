3 hours ago
Nantwich school closed all day due to “emergency situation”

showcase - school transport - brine leas school - creative commons licence by jaggery

A Nantwich secondary school is closed all day today due what it calls “an emergency situation”.

Brine Leas on Audlem Road is closed all day April 29 to all pupils.

An announcement was made just before 11pm last night (April 28) about the closure.

Their statement said: “Due to an emergency situation, school will be closed Monday 29th April, to all pupils.

“We apologise for the very late notice. Further updates will be provided as soon as possible.”

An email was sent to all parents and announcement made on social media.

We have approached the school for further details.

