FEATURE: The best bags for everyday use

Having the right bag by your side isn’t just convenient. It’s essential.

It doesn’t matter if you’re going to the office, heading out for a coffee run, or packing for a quick weekend escape – the right bag will take you anywhere.

Read on for our idea of the best bags for everyday use in different situations.

Tote Bags

Who doesn’t love a tote bag? They’re staples for anyone who wants more space.

You can literally fit your kitchen sink in there. And the best thing about tote bags is it doesn’t really matter what they look like.

They’re more practical than anything else. You can get cheap blank tote bags on websites like Wordans – you don’t need to spend a fortune on them.

A good tote should be sturdy and comfortable on the handles, making it easy to carry everything from laptops and books to groceries and gym gear.

Many totes come with a variety of pockets.

Handbags

Handbags are essential. Every woman owns a handbag. Somehow no matter how small it is, you’ll still manage to cram everything in it.

You can go for a classic style, a shoulder bag, an elegant clutch for evenings, or a practical hobo bag.

There are tons of beautiful designs – and if you ask us, you can never have too many handbags.

Quality materials like leather or vegan alternatives, neat compartments, and secure fastenings are essential features.

Backpacks

Backpacks aren’t just for students. They’re a practical option for anyone who needs to put more in their bag and doesn’t want a heavy bag on one shoulder.

They’re so much easier to carry, you can often fit more in, and they’re stylish.

Look for features like padded compartments for electronics, water-resistant fabrics, and adjustable straps for comfort.

And, more than anything, make sure it looks good and pick the right size for you.

Travel Bags

First things first – don’t get carried away with the travel bags.

Consider compliance with airline size requirements to avoid any last-minute check-in issues or extra fees.

Airlines allow a carry-on bag that measures about 22 inches by 14 inches by 9 inches, but it can vary. Check the exact measurements with your specific airline.

A good travel bag should be spacious and robust enough to handle being thrown about on your travels.

Look for features like strong straps and multiple compartments. You’ll get a feel for the quality in the reviews section.

Consider a travel bag with expandable options – some really popular ones came from a social media trend that expanded to a similar size as a 10kg cabin bag.

You really can fit a lot in them! It’s handy for extra items you pick up on your travels. Just remember that it has to fit in the bag checker.

Which is your favourite type of bag? Do you prefer a little bag to throw over your shoulder or a big tote bag to fit in everything you own?

We think you should have one of each! You can never have too many bags.

(pic by unsplash, licence free)