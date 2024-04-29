3 hours ago
Tributes paid after sudden death of Brine Leas headteacher David Cole
5 hours ago
Brine Leas headteacher David Cole has died
8 hours ago
Nantwich school closed all day due to “emergency situation”
22 hours ago
Nantwich Town end season with victory away at Widnes
2 days ago
Town councillors vote to pay £7,000 for arts fest consultant
banner-advert
banner-advert

Tributes paid after sudden death of Brine Leas headteacher David Cole

in Human Interest / News / Schools & Colleges April 29, 2024
David Cole - Brine Leas headteacher

Tributes have poured in following the sudden death of David Cole, the headteacher at Brine Leas School in Nantwich.

Many have taken to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute.

John Harrison, headteacher at Malbank School, said the whole community has been shocked by his sudden death.

On behalf of the Nantwich Education Partnership, he said: “The headteachers of the NEP (Nantwich Education Partnership) were shocked and deeply saddened this morning to hear the news that David Cole, Headteacher at Brine Leas School, passed away this weekend.

“Mr Cole was a truly fantastic and dedicated headteacher who cared deeply about his students, his school, and our town.

“He played a pivotal role in the NEP and the work we have done together in recent years.

“As a collective of local schools, we would like to pay tribute to him and send all our love, thoughts and prayers to his family and the Brine Leas community at this incredibly difficult time.”

Many former students of Brine Leas also paid tribute on social media, crediting Mr Cole for his teaching and influence on their lives.

Mr Cole, who was headteacher at BLS for five years, died on Sunday night.

He had worked at Brine Leas for many years and was deputy headteacher to former head Andrew Cliffe, who retired in 2018.

Police said there are no suspicious circumstances and that a file would be sent to the coroner.

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.