Tributes have poured in following the sudden death of David Cole, the headteacher at Brine Leas School in Nantwich.

Many have taken to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute.

John Harrison, headteacher at Malbank School, said the whole community has been shocked by his sudden death.

On behalf of the Nantwich Education Partnership, he said: “The headteachers of the NEP (Nantwich Education Partnership) were shocked and deeply saddened this morning to hear the news that David Cole, Headteacher at Brine Leas School, passed away this weekend.

“Mr Cole was a truly fantastic and dedicated headteacher who cared deeply about his students, his school, and our town.

“He played a pivotal role in the NEP and the work we have done together in recent years.

“As a collective of local schools, we would like to pay tribute to him and send all our love, thoughts and prayers to his family and the Brine Leas community at this incredibly difficult time.”

Many former students of Brine Leas also paid tribute on social media, crediting Mr Cole for his teaching and influence on their lives.

Mr Cole, who was headteacher at BLS for five years, died on Sunday night.

He had worked at Brine Leas for many years and was deputy headteacher to former head Andrew Cliffe, who retired in 2018.

Police said there are no suspicious circumstances and that a file would be sent to the coroner.