Brine Leas headteacher David Cole has died

The headteacher of Brine Leas School in Nantwich David Cole has died suddenly, the school has announced.

In a statement this morning from chair of governors Rachel Bolton, the school said: “We are deeply shocked and saddened to inform you that David Cole, headteacher at Brine Leas, died suddenly yesterday.

“This is a terrible shock for the school community and our love and thoughts are with David’s family and friends at this really difficult time.

“We can confirm that school will be open as normal tomorrow (Tuesday April 30) for all pupils and all exams will run as planned.

“Further details will be provided in the coming days and the school will be providing any support for staff and pupils that is needed.

“The family have asked the privacy and we encourage you to respect that.”

A spokesperson for Cheshire Police said: “At 7.10pm on Sunday April 28, North West Ambulance Service contacted police to report the sudden death of a man at an address in Willaston.

“The death of the 52-year-old is not believed to be suspicious and a case file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Brine Leas had issued a statement late last night (April 28) saying it would be closed all day today because of an “emergency situation”.

Mr Cole took over as headteacher at the Audlem Road school five years ago following the retirement of former head Andrew Cliffe.