Nantwich Town snatch dramatic win at Warrington Rylands

Nantwich Town boss Ritchie Sutton spoke of how proud he is of how the squad are buying into the plans of him and Gary Taylor-Fletcher as the Dabbers grabbed a dramatic late 1-0 win away at 10-man Warrington Rylands, writes Liam Price.
Curtis Morrison’s 90th minute shot took a nick off Dan Cockerline and nestled in the corner to make it three games in a row where 90th minute or later goals have secured vital points for Nantwich.
Top scorer Callum Dolan was the first to trouble the Nantwich goal with a low shot that skewed wide.
A change to a 3-5-2 formation meant forwards Dan Cockerline and Byron Harrison were able to veer out wide to create chances, and one or two did come from Dan’s endeavours.
A charging run down the left and into the box looked promising, but forced off balance he was only able to poke at Joel Torrance.
Byron Harrison spun a shot wide after a mix-up at the back from Rylands, before another half-opening for Cockerline saw his effort cleared. It was unclear if it was going inside the post but the clearance was needed.
Then Rylands began to create chances, and Tom Booth had to be at his very best to first stop Kelly N’Mai’s shot and then bouncing up quickly to stop the rebound behind for a corner.
Booth was called upon again shortly after, Rylands captain Dean Furman’s snapshot pushed away at full stretch, after another dazzling run by N’Mai, the stand out attacking player in a blue shirt throughout.
Two more bits of good Booth goalkeeping were then followed by a big Nantwich chance.
Caspar Hughes had an opening but saw his shot agonisingly deflected wide after good work from Cockerline.
It was the same story for Caspar just after the break, another great block denying him.
Torrance then made a great save to fingertip a goalbound curling strike from Cockerline around the post as the Dabbers steadily built the pressure.
A big turning point came on 58 minutes.
A terrible lunging challenge from Jak McCourt on Perry Bircumshaw had McCourt immediately apologising, but he was given a straight red card.
In the aftermath, a Warrington Rylands staff member was also sent off for his reactions.
A tactical sub for Rylands straight after saw Sean Cooke suffer the indignity of being subbed as a substitute.
The game lost its flow after this, Rylands understandably looking to keep the 0-0 result and the Dabbers, with Curtis Morrison and Mwiya Malumo now on, struggling to break them down.
An all action display from Tom Scully, who at one moment could be tackling in the left back position and at another crossing from the right wing, was helping to pull those Rylands defenders out of position.
It was one moment that the Dabbers needed, and just like Radcliffe last week, it came very late.
The ball was worked across to the left side, where Morrison with some space hit low and the ball worked its way into the corner to send the Dabbers fans behind that goal wild.
The goal was initially credited to Morrison, but in footage reviewed after the game a clear touch off the leg of Cockerline could be heard, it’s Dan’s goal and the Dabbers’ three points again.
Recent Comments